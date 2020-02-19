Major bridge projects over the past decade have had an impact on local communities and strengthened the ties between area river towns.

Decades of planning, advocacy and politicking crossed the finish line in the 2010s when the St. Croix Crossing opened.

Officials from Wisconsin and Minnesota were on hand for the Aug. 2, 2017, ribbon-cutting ceremony that opened the span connecting Oak Park Heights, Minn., with Houlton.

“The St. Croix Crossing project will go down in history as a civic miracle from a local and national standpoint,” said St. Croix Economic Development Corporation Executive Director William Rubin.

The milestone event opened another direct travel artery between the Twin Cities and St. Croix County — and stoked expectations that the bridge would become a boon to economic and housing development for St. Croix County communities along Highway 64.

Follow the bridge's construction in the gallery below:

1 / 10 2 / 10 3 / 10 4 / 10 5 / 10 6 / 10 7 / 10 8 / 10 9 / 10 10 / 10

Local leaders said the results so far appear to be fulfilling that promise.

New Richmond has issued 479 new housing units since January 2017, according to city Planner Noah Wiedenfeld.

“For comparison, that’s almost as many permits as we issued for the previous 11 years,” he said.

While he said there are other reasons for New Richmond’s growth, Wiedenfeld said “we can confidently say that (the bridge) has been a contributing factor.”

TIMELINE: The St. Croix Crossing

The village of Somerset has seen a general increase of housing units since 2015 when there were 13 building permits issued and 27 the following year. There were 24 in 2017, followed by 40 in 2018.

There were 34 building permits issued for new housing in the village of Somerset as of November 2019.

The town of St. Joseph saw building permits balloon from two in 2017 to 25 a year later and 27 in 2019. There were 41 building permits issued during 2018 in the town of Somerset and 34 in 2019.

From Steve Massey’s perspective, the new river crossing has been a catalyst for health care at Westfields Hospital. Massey, president and CEO of the New Richmond hospital, said there has been an increase in Minnesota patients coming to Westfields for specialized care. Minnesota cancer patients coming to Westfields has increased 15%, he said.

Massey said that while the bridge improves access for Wisconsin residents seeking Twin Cities jobs, the hospital has seen an increase over the past three years in Minnesotans who work there. He said Westifields is also recruiting more doctors and medical students in residency thanks to the bridge.

New Richmond Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rob Kreibich said all signs suggest the bridge has helped grow business — in addition to housing.

“Many of our new members are commenting on the bridge and explosive growth in New Richmond as reasons for joining our chamber and capturing some of that growth from a business/workforce perspective,” he said.

That growth includes cross-state connections, he said. Kreibich explained how the Stillwater Area Chamber of Commerce has become “our closest partner in the chamber world.”

“We work very well together and our members enjoy the networking across the border — and the bridge is the common factor that has brought us closer to our neighbors to the west,” he said.

Red Wing

The new Eisenhower Bridge of Valor at Red Wing opened to traffic at the tail end of the twenty-teens, but the impetus and planning for the $63.4 million project started years earlier.

The previous Mississippi River crossing — the Eisenhower Bridge, which opened in 1960 — was showing its age. Following the Minneapolis I-35W bridge collapse in 2007, the Red Wing bridge was added to the list of bridges marked for replacement.

The cross-state truss bridge was labeled “fracture critical” by nature of its design, meaning the entire structure could collapse should a key component fail. That made the replacement project eligible for newly approved state funding.

Find more in the Red Wing Bridge Project Overview

Construction began in 2017 on the four-year project, a joint venture by the Wisconsin and Minnesota transportation departments, city of Red Wing and Federal Highway Administration. Similar to the Hastings bridge project, plans called for the new bridge to be built alongside in order to keep the existing crossing open for the estimated 13,000-plus vehicles that use the bridge each day. It is the only Mississippi River crossing from Hastings to Wabasha.

“The Highway 63 bridge at Red Wing serves as a vital link for communities and commerce in this region,” said Mike Dougherty, MnDOT District 6 director of public engagement and communications. “Having a safe, reliable crossing for all who use this bridge will serve this region for generations and allow businesses and communities to grow and prosper.”

The project also included extensive alterations to approach roads on both sides of the river. That work as well as finishing touches on the new bridge are continuing into 2020. Crews are also working this spring to dismantle the previous bridge.

A ceremony is planned for August to celebrate the completion of the project.

Hastings

Nearly seven years after the old Hastings bridge was replaced with the current one, the Hastings community and local businesses are back on track.

Tatia Nelson, owner of The Busted Nut Bar and Grill, said it was a struggle during the course of the construction.

“It affected everybody differently,” she said. “I just tried to make the best of it and had my staff make everything positive when we had people in here. It was a challenge to get here during construction. It’s been good since the bridge reopened.”

The new bridge, which officially opened for vehicle travel in mid-November 2013 and cost $130 million to build, was the culmination of years of frustrations, congested traffic and bad crashes. Delays in construction were rampant, caused by high water and a state government shutdown at the time. However, progress smoothed as the project went on.

During the final week of construction, one of the last metal sections of the previous bridge was dumped into the Mississippi River as crowds witnessed from afar. According to a story published in a 2013 edition of the Hastings Star Gazette, one person was heard hollering, “Do it again,” as crews dropped the piece into the water.

The new bridge was dedicated soon after at City Hall where U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former U.S. Rep. John Kline, former State Sen. Katie Sieben and former State Rep. Denny McNamara.

A ribbon cutting took place at the bridge afterwards, and the murals under the bridge were also unveiled.