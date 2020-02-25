COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — Orange cones are set to sprout this spring in Cottage Grove, when public works crews will repair and repave two of the city's bumpiest stretches of road.

A one-mile portion of 80th Street from Jamaica to Keats avenues will undergo a complete reconstruction. On the other side of town, crews will replace the surface layer of West Point Douglas Road from Jamaica Avenue to Belden Boulevard.

City Council approved the projects at its Feb. 19 meeting. Both are expected to be bid out soon.

80th Street

THE BREAKDOWN: Removal and replacement of asphalt as well as the supporting aggregate material underneath. A layer of subsoil will be replaced with sand to stabilize the roadway. However, a short section of 80th Street near Keats Avenue will only get its top layer replaced. That’s because Washington County eventually will tear up that section as part of its own improvement plan.

New lighting with decorative poles and lamps on the south side of the road, and replacement of street signs to conform with federal retro-reflective requirements.

Full curb and concrete gutter replacement and additional water catch basins to improve drainage.

Remove and replace trail on the north side and build a new 8-foot-wide trail on the south side.

“That way, those neighborhoods on the south side have direct access to a trail and don’t have to cross 80th,” said Cottage Grove Director of Public Works Ryan Burfeind.

ROAD CLOSURES: The eastern half of 80th Street will remain open in both directions while the western half is excavated, and vice-versa. Those who live off of 80th Street may have to detour home via Keats Avenue/70th Street and Jamaica Avenue.

“We’re doing it in two phases so we can maintain access to some of the neighborhood residents that can only get to their homes through 80th Street,” Burfeind said.

COST: The $6,480,362 project includes street and utility work. Property assessments will pay $58,200 of that, a relatively small portion, since only five homes and the Lighthouse Baptist Church qualify to be assessed under city law. The rest will come from state aid. Cottage Grove received about $1.6 million per year in MSA funding. Burfeind said they will request an additional advance of $4 million.

COMPLETION: September, weather permitting

West Point Douglas Road

THE BREAKDOWN: Full reconstruction of the road is too expensive. Instead, crews will replace the pavement and pump in an oil additive to reinforce the subsurface aggregate gravel base and sub-base. Geotechnical tests have determined these two layers are in good condition.

Create a continuous sidewalk from Jamaica Avenue to Triple Angels Healthcare, a senior living and assistance company. Sections of new sidewalk will be linked with existing sections on the south side of the road.

Minor repairs to cracked pipes in the sanitary sewer system and replacement of some corroded valves in the water main system.

Keep the existing curbs and gutters but replace them in select spots where drainage can be improved.

ROAD CLOSURES: None. The Metro Transit Park-and-Ride on West Point Douglas Road will remain open throughout the project, Burfeind said.

COST: The $2,936,493 project will be paid for in part with $850,000 in assessments of commercial and industrial properties along the route as well as one residential property. The remainder will come from existing city construction and utility funds.

COMPLETION: September, weather permitting