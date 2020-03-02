HUDSON -- Construction work on Wisconsin Highway 35, which runs through downtown Hudson, will be done in stages to limit traffic impacts, residents heard at a Feb. 26 meeting on the 2021 project.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation-led project will run from Front Street just north of Interstate 94 up to North End Road in North Hudson.

Work includes:

From Front Road to Coulee Road: joint repair, mill and overlay.

Coulee intersection: safety improvement project with a safer left turn lane, extended right turn lane, new signals and crosswalk, and curb ramps.

Coulee to Vine Street: coarse mill and overlay, new asphalt overlay, curb improvements and lighting improvements.

Vine Street to Lake Mallalieu Bridge: reconstruct project with all new pavement and curb and gutter. Underground work will be done with new waste water, stormwater and sanitary. Sidewalks generally stay in place, with some driveways and sidewalk needed to be done for curb ramps and laterals.

Lake Mallalieu Bridge: polymer overlay application as a preventative maintenance measure.

Bridge to Sommers Street: reconstruct project will all new pavement, curb and gutter. Underground work will be done with new wastewater, stormwater and sanitary. Spot sidewalk replacement.

Sommers Street to North End Road: build extra width to three-lane road with a two-way left turn lane in the middle.

The current pavement on the highway is in poor condition, with severely deteriorated and old utilities, said Jeff Abramson of Ayres Associates, the design engineering firm working with WisDOT.

Most of the trees in the boulevard will be removed, as they are breaking up curb and sidewalks in places, Abramson said.

The project is staged to limit closures along the entire corridor, Abramson said. The contractor will not be able to work on two adjacent sections at a time.

Each section of work will likely be a two-month project, he added, with two sections going at a time.

Traffic and parking changes include:

From Front Road to Coulee Road, the four-lane road will be condensed down to two-lanes.

From Coulee Road to Vine Street, through downtown Hudson, no parking will be in place and one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction.

“Thankfully that project is the shortest duration project of anything we’re doing here,” Abramson said.

Sidewalk traffic will not be affected downtown.

North of Vine Street, the roadway will be closed. A detour will take vehicles into Minnesota to use Highway 95, cross at Stillwater and continue on Highway 35 in Wisconsin. Abramson said that is the shorter, safer route compared to a Wisconsin detour.

Access across the bridge will be available for local traffic only from Division Street down under the railroad cross bridge up to South Street with one lane and temporary traffic signals.

The project will maintain access to the extent it can for residents and business, Abramson said, but there will be times when people won’t be able to get into their driveways.

The final plans will be completed in May, with construction set for spring to fall of 2021.

The downtown portion of the project is set to be done by July 1, 2021. The segment from Coulee Road to Vine Street is a 3-4 week project, Abramson said.

The transportation department will have a pre-construction meeting with the city and provide a schedule of work at that time, WisDOT Project Manager Mohamad Hayek said. The city will also likely have a project page on its website, Public Works Director Mike Mroz said.

Real estate acquisition will be required with the project, Abramson said, mostly temporary easements. The project touches 130 parcels, and 123 of them are temporary easements. There will be meetings pertaining to real estate and letters sent to property owners.