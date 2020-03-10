The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be working on the Highway 60 bridge over Highway 52 in Zumbrota on March 11.

Crews will be stopping traffic across the bridge for 15-20 minute intervals beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The bridge was damaged last year after a vehicle carrying equipment damaged several bridge beams. The crews will be assembling a safety barrier on the bridge that will keep vehicles away from the damaged beam and allow safe travel across.

The Highway 60 bridge is a part of the Highway 52 southbound project that is scheduled to begin in 2021.

If the work isn't completed on Wednesday, crews will return on the following days depending on weather.