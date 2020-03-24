RIVER FALLS -- State Highway 29 improvements between River Falls and Prescott are in the works despite a March 17 local officials meeting being canceled due to public safety measures.

A complete final plans meeting is scheduled Aug. 1, 2020 and construction is on for 2021 as of March 24, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation website.

The improvements will consist of multiple projects, including:

U.S. Highway 10 to County QQ south junction pavement and guardrail replacement.

County QQ south junction to Cemetery Road in the city of River Falls pavement replacement and edge line rumble strip installment.

Also modifying three intersections:











































South Main Street to State Highway 65 pavement replacement and upgrading curb ramps.

Also modifying two intersections:























During construction, traffic impacts will vary for each project. Exact dates for detours were not yet available. Temporary driveway closures will be necessary in some areas and property and business owners will be given advanced notice.

From U.S. Highway 10 in Prescott to Cemetery Road in River Falls:

Motorists will be detoured via U.S. Highway 10 and State Highway 65.

Pedestrians will be detoured during box culvert work near 805th Avenue in River Falls.

From South Main Street to State Highway 65:

Traffic will be maintained using flagging operations and lane closures.

Pedestrian accommodations will be made during sidewalk work.