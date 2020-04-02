RED WING -- Xcel Energy and contractor Q3C have begun work on two natural gas replacement projects in the Woodland Hills and Birchwood Village additions. The areas to receive the gas replacements are:

Maple Street West

Woodland Drive

Ridgewood Lane

Birchwood Drive

Poplar Drive

Red Oak Avenue

Willow Drive

Sumac Drive

Spruce Drive

These projects involve replacing natural gas main and services that run under the boulevard or sidewalk to people's home. Some residents will be notified that the sidewalk panels crossing in their driveway will be removed to accommodate installation of the new natural gas main. These residents will be contacted by the site foreman and notified which date this work will take place.

Vehicles will need to be moved to available parking on the opposite side of the street from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the notified date. The area where sidewalk panels are removed will be backfilled with class 5 gravel to allow residents to gain access to their driveways and garage.

Any driveway sidewalk panel that is removed as part of this project will be replaced with any additional hard surface restoration that is needed at the close of the project, according a city of Red Wing news release.