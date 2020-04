WOODBURY, Minn. — Construction is anticipated to begin Monday, April 6, on the lining of approximately 1,100 feet of a 12-inch water main that runs down eastbound Valley Creek Road and under Interstate 494. The project timeline is weather permitting.

Eastbound traffic on Valley Creek Road will be affected, but access will available throughout the project. Construction is expected to be completed in June.

Questions can be directed to Public Works at 651-714-3720 or publicworks@woodburymn.gov.