Heads up motorists, ongoing work on Interstate 494 in Mendota Heights and Eagan can expect delays starting this weekend.

Crews will be closing lanes and ramps along I-494 in the southeast Metro starting April 10 and going through June 1, Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Thursday, April 8. The traffic impacts are part of a two-year project to repave and update bridges along an eight-mile stretch of the freeway. The project is scheduled to be completed by fall 2020.

Here's what MnDOT has planned:

Westbound I-494 between Dodd Road and Highway 55 will be reduced to two lanes Sunday, April 12 through June 1. Westbound traffic will use the eastbound lanes of I-494, which will be reconfigured to accommodate traffic heading both directions.

Eastbound I-494 entrance ramp from Pilot Knob Road will close at 8 p.m. Friday, April 10 through 8 a.m. Saturday, April 11.

Northbound I-35E ramp to westbound I-494 will close Friday, April 10 through June 1. Motorists will be detoured around the closure via northbound I-35E, Highway 62/Old Highway 110 and southbound I-35E to westbound I-494.

Westbound I-494 ramp to southbound I-35E will close at 7 p.m. Friday, April 10 through May 11.

The roadwork schedule is dependent on the weather, MnDOT said.

Road crews are exempt from Gov. Tim Walz's Stay at Home order made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are working to be as flexible as possible with scheduling during this period of lower traffic volumes to keep projects moving forward in a timely manner," MnDOT said.