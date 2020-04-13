Motorists on Highway 61 in Red Wing can expect lane closures April 15 as crews patch areas of the Highway 63 bridge over Highway 61, near the new Red Wing bridge project, according to the Minnesota and Wisconsin transportation departments.

Crews will be removing the falsework and patching holes where the form supports were on the bridge over Highway 61. Work will take place through the day with the right lanes being closed first, and then moving to the inside or left lanes.

Motorists should use slower speeds and remain attentive through the temporary work zone on the Red Wing side of the Red Wing Bridge project.

Work is expected to be done by the end of the day.

MnDOT road work has been identified as a critical service in Gov. Tim Walz’s Stay at Home executive order. MnDOT is being as flexible as possible with schedules during this period of lower traffic volumes to keep projects moving forward and minimize the effects on motorists. Following guidance from state and federal health officials, and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.

The new Eisenhower Bridge of Valor opened to traffic in November, but construction work has continued on the new bridge with work on lighting and bridge aesthetics, as well as work on the pedestrian and bicycle path. Other work on the project in 2020 includes completion of the connecting roads on the Wisconsin side, removal of the road that connected to the 1960 bridge and removal of a small temporary bridge over Highway 61.