Both directions of Manning Avenue will close from 70th Street to just south of Lehigh Road in Cottage Grove and Denmark Township beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, April 20 through fall, weather permitting.

While this section of road is closed, there will be a detour for southbound Manning Avenue motorists to 70th Street to Keats Avenue to Highway 61. Northbound Manning Avenue traffic will be detoured to 110th Street to St. Croix Trail to 70th Street.

Local access for residents and businesses within the project area will be maintained.

This construction is part of a larger Manning Avenue safety improvement project. This work includes widening shoulders, adding turn lanes and resurfacing the road. The improvements will extend the life of the pavement, increase safety, enhance traffic flow and update the drainage system.

For more information on this project and other upcoming safety improvements planned for this section of Manning Avenue, visit mndot.gov/metro/projects/hwy95safetyimprovements.