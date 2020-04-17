LAKE CITY -- Years of discussing and planning paid off Thursday when construction crews from Rochester Sand and Gravel began removing layers of blacktop from Lakeshore Drive/Highway 61 in downtown Lake City.

Spring load restrictions on area roads were removed on Monday, opening the way for crews to begin work this week. Contractors installed a temporary detour Wednesday night which takes traffic off Highway 61 at Lakewood Avenue and directs them across South Tenth Street to Highway 63 or Lyons Avenue and back to Highway 61.

“The temporary detour will be in place for 10 days to two weeks, while they get a start on that south section,” said Mark Anderson, project engineer with the Minnesota Department of Transportation office in Winona. “Then they will install the full Stage One detour which will close the north end, so they can work from Grant Street up to Central Point Road.”

Barricades block access to Lakeshore Drive/Highway 61 at all side streets in downtown, and all sidewalks in the area are fenced off from the street. In addition, heavy duty silt fencing has been placed along all areas of the riverwalk to prevent any sediment from the work site getting into Lake Pepin, Anderson explained.

Work on the project will proceed in three sections. Section One is on the north end. Section Two is on the south end, and Section Three is the area in the middle. As each section is completed, the detour route will change. Detailed maps of the detour routes and information about the sections of the project are available on the City of Lake City website at www.ci.lake-city.mn.us/projects . Updates on the project can be found on the MnDOT website at www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/hwy61-lakecity-reconstruct/index.html .

Anderson said that there may be some overlap between sections as the project moves forward, but they expect to complete the major work by mid-October with some cleanup and details to be finished by early November.

The reconstruction project will change the current highway with two lanes in each direction, to three lanes with one traffic lane in each direction and a center turning lane which should slow down traffic through town and make the road safer. Additional paths for walking and cycling are included in the plans, as well as new landscaping, lighting, and public art.

Two problems or good timing?

One concern of the project has long been the limited access to businesses along Lakeshore Drive during the reconstruction. With some of those businesses closed now or operating on shortened hours because of the coronavirus pandemic, the timing of the construction project creates some unusual concerns.

“There are a number of things that come into play in determining when to start and how to start a project,” said Cindy Morgan, public engagement coordinator for MnDOT District 6 Office in Rochester. “This is a really different and unique situation which we are all experiencing. One idea is there is less traffic now, so that could be an advantage.”

Morgan said some people have told her that the pandemic is already hurting business, so they want to move forward. Others have said having the stay-at-home order and the construction project are two problems at once.

“Those are difficult things to navigate or to say that they are positive for everybody or negative for everybody,” Morgan said.

As construction crews dig up the highway, they will encounter some sections of road that may be as much as 95 years old, according to Morgan.

“Some of the folks in our office believe that this could be some of the oldest roadways placed in Minnesota,” she said. “If that is the case, there are very few people who would have been alive when that was put in. It is a unique perspective on these roadways.”