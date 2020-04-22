Wisconsin Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin a two-year rennovation project Monday, April 27 on U.S. Route 12 between U.S. 63 and WIS 128 in the St. Croix villages of Baldwin and Woodville and towns of Baldwin and Springfield.

U.S. 12 will remain open to traffic during construction. Motorists can expect to encounter lane shifts and single-lane closures with flagging throughout the project in 2020.

The project will include removing deteriorated asphalt pavement, resurfacing U.S. 12 with a new asphaltic surface and making repairs to the bridge over the Union Pacific railroad tracks. In 2021 the project will continue with the reconstruction of the U.S. 12 and WIS 128 intersection.

A detour route will be utilized in 2021 for the reconstruction of the U.S. 12/WIS 128 intersection.

The first year of construction currently is scheduled for completion by October 2020. The U.S. 12/WIS 128 intersection construction will begin in June 2021.

Monarch Paving Company is the prime contractor for this contract.

