RED WING -- West Maple Avenue will be closed Wednesday, April 29 2020, at Featherstone Road as work continues to replace two natural gas lines. The street will be closed 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Red Wing Public Works said. Residents are asked to follow posted detour signs.

Xcel Energy and contractor Q3C is working on two natural gas replacement projects in the areas of the Woodland Hills and Birchwood Village additions. The areas to receive the gas replacements are Maple Street, Woodland Drive, Ridgewood Lane, Birchwood Drive, Poplar Drive, Red Oak Avenue, Willow Drive, Sumac Drive and Spruce Drive.

These projects will involve replacing natural gas main and services that run under the boulevard or sidewalk to people's home.