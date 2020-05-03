RIVER FALLS -- River Falls School District referendum construction projects are still well on their way, if not a little ahead of schedule, as construction remains an essential business according to Wisconsin’s stay-at-home order.

Kraus-Anderson Construction out of Minneapolis continues work on Westside Elementary and Public Montessori Elementary as well as roofing projects on other schools.

“Kraus-Anderson has come up with excellent topnotch protocols that do keep all of them safe. The other side of the equation, because we weren’t in school, we were allowed to creep a little bit ahead of schedule with our Westside project. It doesn’t mean we’re likely to get the building ahead of the Aug. 15 date. With Montessori, we are right on schedule and we will receive that building the beginning of June and have confirmed that was the case,” River Falls School District Director of Finance and Facilities Chad Smurawa said.

WATCH: Kraus-Anderson Construction's Public Montessori Elementary video update here

Kraus-Anderson construction executive for K12 projects Pat Mulcahey said the workers are grateful for the opportunity to keep up their operations.

“When everything started happening with the stay-at-home orders and everything, there was, you could feel a little anxiety. But I think as we’ve gone on people have gotten accustomed to it and used to it,” Mulcahey said.

The workers are required to work while observing new safety protocols.

“As long as we do a good job of self-regulating and doing our social distancing and keeping job sites as safe as we can, we can keep that status and keep people working,” Mulcahey said.

About 20 contractors remain on sites, Mulcahey said, and are required to fill out questionnaires each day detailing whether there has been exposure to coronavirus or local infection hotspots.

Smurawa also said the projects remain on budget as they were before the virus caused widespread volatility.

“It’s still too early to make any prediction on where we will end under budget,” Smurawa said. “We are pretty confident we will end under budget and that’s a good thing.”