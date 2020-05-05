RED WING -- U.S. Highway 61 motorists can expect lane closures beginning Wednesday, May 7, as crews start final grading and improvement work on the highway entering into Red Wing near the new bridge, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Grading work will be from the Highway 63 buttonhook ramp into downtown. Southbound lanes will be closed. Traffic will be shifted to single lanes in each direction in the northbound lanes. Work should be complete in June.

MnDOT road work has been identified as a critical service in Gov. Tim Walz’s Stay at Home executive order. Following guidance from state and federal health officials, and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, crews maintain social distancing practices while working.

The new Eisenhower Bridge of Valor opened to traffic in November, but construction work has continued on the new bridge with work on lighting and bridge aesthetics, as well as work on the pedestrian and bicycle path. Other work on the project in 2020 includes completion of the connecting roads on the Wisconsin side, removal of the road that connected to the 1960 bridge and removal of a small temporary bridge over Highway 61.

Zenith Tech, Inc., of Waukesha, Wis., is the prime contractor. The project is scheduled to be completed Aug. 20, 2020.