A second daily train to Chicago, with stops in St. Paul, Red Wing and Winona, is closer to reality following news of a grant worth more than $12.5 million to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. In addition, Amtrak announced that it will commit $5 million as matching funds for a federal grant application for the project.

The funds come from the Federal Railroad Administration’s Restoration and Enhancement Grants Program to initiate, restore, or enhance intercity passenger rail service around the country. A total of $22 million was awarded in three grants, including $12,569,200 for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Passenger Rail Service Project. The additional train would provide travelers with more reliable service at convenient times between Saint Paul and Chicago, with seven stops in Wisconsin, officials said.

Great River Rail Commission members from 18 local and regional governments along the existing rail route in Minnesota are pleased with the timing of the grant made May 5, according to Hastings City Council member Mark Vaughan, chair of the commission.

“This grant reinforces a $10 million bonding request moving through the state Legislature right now,” Vaughan said. “If successful, those state funds can leverage more federal funds and the second train becomes a much needed back-to-work project for Minnesota.”

The FRA grant funds would be intended for operation of the service. Project developers also will submit a federal grant application in June for construction of track and signal improvements. This grant requires a local match – Amtrak’s committed funding, plus funding from Minnesota and Wisconsin in this legislative session would meet the requirement. With state funding and the federal construction grant, the project could be operational in less than two years.

Vaughan and the Great River Rail Commission maintain a second round-trip Amtrak passenger train between the Twin Cities and Chicago would boost the economy in a number of beneficial ways: