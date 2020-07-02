Motorists will encounter delays and a detour on Highway 3 starting Tuesday, July 7 as crews begin constructing a new roundabout at 170 th Street in Empire Township.

Highway 3 between County Road 46/160th Street and 196th Street will close from 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 7 to early September, weather permitting.

All businesses and residences will be accessible during the closure. However, motorists should follow the signed detour using County Road 46/160th Street, Pilot Knob Road and Highway 50—or other signed local routes—to bypass these closures.

Work along Highway 3 this summer will consist of constructing a roundabout at 170th Street and adding left turn lanes at 197th Street, 200th Street, 202nd Street/Chesterfield Way, and 209th Street.

For more information about this project, visit mndot.gov/metro/projects/hwy3farmington-empiretwp/index.html.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.