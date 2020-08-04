Motorists in the Woodbury and Oakdale area will encounter a closure of the westbound Interstate 94 to northbound I-694 loop ramp at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Motorists should follow the posted detour using the interchange loops in order to bypass the closure.
The ramp had been reopened earlier this summer; however, crews need more space to work in order complete the project. Crews expect to reopen the ramp by mid-September.
The Interstate 94/494/694 interchange and bridge reconstruction project is being done to provide a smoother, safer, long-lasting road with updated bridges and some mobility improvements. Performing periodic pavement repairs at the appropriate times can greatly increase a road’s lifespan. The project helps ensure MnDOT’s transportation system will continue to serve the state for many years. Construction is expected to be complete by fall 2020.
For more information about the project, visit: www.dot.state.mn.us/metro/projects/i94-494-694/. Follow the project on Twitter @mndotnews for daily traffic updates.