Motorists in the Woodbury and Oakdale area will encounter a closure of the westbound Interstate 94 to northbound I-694 loop ramp at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Motorists should follow the posted detour using the interchange loops in order to bypass the closure.

The ramp had been reopened earlier this summer; however, crews need more space to work in order complete the project. Crews expect to reopen the ramp by mid-September.

The Interstate 94/494/694 interchange and bridge reconstruction project is being done to provide a smoother, safer, long-lasting road with updated bridges and some mobility improvements. Performing periodic pavement repairs at the appropriate times can greatly increase a road’s lifespan. The project helps ensure MnDOT’s transportation system will continue to serve the state for many years. Construction is expected to be complete by fall 2020.