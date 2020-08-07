RIVER FALLS — Wisconsin Department of Transportation will hold a public teleconference to discuss the upcoming jug-handle intersection project at the northwest quadrant of Wisconsin Highway 35/65 and County M (East Division Street).

The meeting will be held through teleconference due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On the call will be WisDOT staff and contractors to talk about the project timeline and traffic impacts. There will be time for questions from the public.

Time: 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020

Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 To join: Call (888) 557-8511 (toll free) and enter access code 3098726 followed by the pound sign (#).

Call (888) 557-8511 (toll free) and enter access code 3098726 followed by the pound sign (#). For: Business and property owners near and adjacent to the WIS 35/65-County M intersection, as well as other project stakeholders, are encouraged to participate. Those who rent to others are asked to notify their renters about this teleconference.

According to a news release:

"This is a safety improvement and reconstruction project that adds a jug-handle, a type of intersection design that uses at-grade loop roads to create indirect turning movements. Like left-turn-only lanes, indirect turns reduce crashes, improve congestion and add capacity."

Roads will remain open throughout construction, though there will be intermittent shoulder closures and flagging operations. Hanson Drive will be reduced to one lane.

Construction is scheduled to begin Wednesday, Aug. 19, and wrap up Oct. 31.