Each year, law enforcement officers and prosecutors from around the state are recognized as DWI All-Stars at a Minnesota Twins game for their efforts to crack down on impaired driving. Since that’s not possible this year, two DWI All-Stars will describe their personal stories on why a DWI is so dangerous at a Thursday, Aug. 13, news conference.

Blue Earth County Deputy Chris Arkell will share his experience of pulling over an impaired driver with his family in the vehicle and how that driver recently thanked him for saving his life. Additionally, Dakota County Deputy Jon Grimes will share his story of investigating a fatal DWI crash where a young woman lost her life.

The news conference will take place at 11 a.m., with a livestream on YouTube at https://youtu.be/wkgHOTuss6o. A recorded version will be posted to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety YouTube channel shortly after the event ends.