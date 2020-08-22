RED WING — Crews will be applying sealant to the new Red Wing Bridge deck Aug. 24-26. Traffic will be allowed to cross in one direction at a time, taking turns directed by a flagging device. Short delays are expected.

Highway 63 motorists using the Red Wing Bridge are encountering lane changes and a short detour for southbound traffic as well as short delays as crews complete work on the buttonhook ramp and bridge deck through Aug. 26, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Construction crews are working on the concrete median and milling and paving on the buttonhook ramp that connects from the bridge to Highway 61.

Motorists coming from Wisconsin are directed onto the slip ramp into Red Wing to Potter Street (Highway 58). Motorists will turn right and join Highway 61 one block away to either travel east or west.

Motorists on northbound Highway 63 use the buttonhook ramp as they travel across the bridge to Wisconsin. On the ramp, motorists will be shifted over into the southbound lanes.

Following guidance from state and federal health officials, and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.

The new Eisenhower Bridge of Valor opened to traffic in November. Construction work has continued on the new bridge and demolition of the old bridge is completed. Zenith Tech Inc., of Waukesha, Wis., is the prime contractor.