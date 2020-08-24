ELLSWORTH -- Valves will be replaced in Ellsworth’s uptown district starting Monday, Aug. 24. This is in preparation of the Highway 10 project scheduled for summer 2021. The Ellsworth project will be on Main Street and extend from Freedom/BP Gas Station (South Maple Street) to McDonald's (South Piety Street).

Beginning Monday, August 24, the north parking/traffic lane will be closed to traffic (there may be some parking stalls open mid-block for customers). Traffic will be diverted to use the south parking/traffic lane.

Ellsworth Public Works and the Village Board request that downtown businesses have their employees park on the second block of the side streets adjacent to Main Street. This will allow at least one block open for customer parking.

The road construction scheduled for the coming weeks is the first step in a project that will be ongoing for the next few years.

East Ellsworth's Broadway Street is on the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's 2024 construction schedule.

A meeting will be scheduled with the village's Streets and Sidewalk Committee, Ellsworth E3, WisDOT, Ayers & Associates and the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commcer to discuss desires for the project. Ideas that will be brought to the table include bump-outs to slow traffic and create safer crosswalks and the addition of street trees.

According to the chamber, the next time WisDOT will review this stretch of Highway 10 will be in 15 years.

If you would like to be a part of this planning process, contact the administration team at eteam@ellsworthchamber.com .

Summer 2021 project overview

Mill and overlay U.S. 10 (Main Street) from WIS 65 (North Maple Street) to North Beulah Street.

Mill and overlay Wisconsin Highway 65 (North Maple Street) from U.S. 10 (Main Street) to Midway Avenue.

Realign left-turn lanes at the U.S. 10- Highway 65 intersection to allow for improved truck turning movements.

Upgrade all non-compliant curb ramps along U.S. 10 and Highway 65.

Replace pavement markings.

During construction, the highways will remain open to traffic, but the project will be constructed using single-lane closures controlled by flagging operations.