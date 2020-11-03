RED WING -- The city of Red Wing now has the needed funding to build an overpass on Sturgeon Lake Road, which leads on and off of Prairie Island.

The bonding bill signed by Gov. Walz on Wednesday, Oct. 21, included $10 million for the project.

In January, Tribal Council President Shelley Buck attended a Red Wing City Council meeting to explain why the overpass is important. Buck stated that the one reliable road connects the island and the mainland. That road is blocked throughout the day by passing trains. Residents also live with seasonal flooding and the reservation is located 600 feet from the nuclear plant and dry casks that store waste.

In 2017 the city received $14.7 million for the project. If the remaining required funds were not in the 2020 bonding bill, the city would have had to ask for an extension to use those fedearl funds.

When the bonding bill was signed, Red Wing Mayor Sean Dowse said in a news release called this critical infrastructure project.

"The railroad crossing is the most dangerous in Minnesota based on traffic volumes. If this project saves one life, it will pay for itself,” he said.

The Prairie Island Tribal Council sent RiverTown Multimedia a statement about the overpass project:

“We are grateful that lawmakers have addressed our long-standing safety concerns and approved funding for the Sturgeon Lake overpass. We are hopeful that the project will move forward quickly. Sturgeon Lake Road is the only public access road on and off Prairie Island and the rail crossing on that road is one of the busiest in the state. If that crossing is blocked, we have no evacuation route off Prairie Island. That could be catastrophic if an accident occurs at the nuclear power plant, or if there is a derailment of train cars carrying hazardous materials. This overpass will improve safety for our community and visitors to Prairie Island."

Jay Owens, the city’s engineering director, has put together a preliminary building plan. Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2022 and be completed in the fall of 2023.

City Council member Laurel Stinson said of the project, “I think every member of our communities can rest easier once the overpass has been completed and safety issues at this location are mitigated. In addition to making access to the area easier for residents and visitors, it will allow public safety vehicles such as the ambulance to access the area with less risk of delays.”