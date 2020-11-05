TOWN OF ST. JOSEPH --- A 27-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle accident at 1:56 a.m. Nov. 5 at Highway 35 and Main Street in town of St. Joseph, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony M. Oellerich, River Falls, was westbound on Highway 35 approaching the round-about when his motorcycle went out of control and over the roundabout. The motorcycle struck a yield sign and came to rest in the grassy middle of the roundabout.

Lakeview EMS responded and performed life-saving measures, but Oellerich was pronounced dead on the scene.

St. Joseph Fire and Rescue and the St. Croix County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded.

Oellerich was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the news release.

This is St. Croix County’s sixth traffic fatality for 2020.