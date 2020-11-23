The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced the preliminary results of the noise wall voting process for the Highway 52 Cannon Falls to Zumbrota Project. Results will be considered final in a forthcoming finding of facts and conclusions document.

Three sites east of Highway 52 at Zumbrota were eligible for noise walls. Residents and property owners who would benefit from the noise walls received an information book and ballot and were eligible to vote on whether to build the walls.

When MnDOT tallied the votes, they converted the totals into percentages of possible votes. Because not every eligible ballot was returned, the tallies do not add up to 100%.

Wall 1, located on the east side of Highway 52 adjacent to the Highway 60 West interchange in Zumbrota, will not be installed. With 60% of the ballots returned, 20% voted yes and 40% voted no.

Wall 2 with a location on the east side of Highway 52 between the Highway 60 West interchange and the Highway 58 interchange in Zumbrota also will not be installed. Of the 61.50% of the ballots that were returned, 24.14% said yes and 37.36% said no.

The Wall 3, which will be located east side of Highway 52 south of the Highway 58 interchange in Zumbrota, will be installed. Of the 82.35% ballots returned, 82.35% voted yes and 0% voted no.