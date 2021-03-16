The Great River Rail’s second train project continues to take shape and gain support, but the main question on everyone’s mind is: What’s in it for Red Wing?

Over 56 Red Wing community members attended the virtual Great River Rail forum on March 11 to discuss the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago intercity passenger train and how the Red Wing community will benefit. The event was co-hosted by the Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce.

Key benefits are:

Increased tourism traffic to Red Wing businesses

The Red Wing community heavily relies on tourism dollars and the train will boost the number of new people coming in and out of the city. Local businesses are expected to see a rise in sales once the train is in full operation.

Director of the Red Wing Chamber of Commerce, Michelle Larson, said, “There are a lot of amazing benefits that can occur from having a second train. Business growth is a huge one and that is crucial to the sustainability and the success of the entire Red Wing community.”

Potential savings on freight shipping

The freight rail service in Red Wing supports the city’s economy and builds opportunities for growth. The city is currently serviced by Canadian Pacifc Railway, which goes to Chicago, the Twin Cities and Canada, but having a second train system can only further increase revenue and help businesses.

Red Wing City Council member Laurel Stinson said. “I feel really strongly about how much these projects can benefit Red Wing and the surrounding communities. Both as a tourist destination for passengers and for our businesses who rely on freight shipping.”

Faster, easier and less expensive travel experience for Red Wing residents

Goodhue County Board commissioner and Vice Chair of the Great River Rail Commission Paul Drotos said “We want more trains between St. Paul and Chicago because that means more opportunities for businesses, our communities, college students, tourism and yes, just relaxing while going places to have fun.”

Passenger rail stations are typically in the heart of the city so travelers can walk straight from the station to their preferred destination. Tickets are expected to cost less than airfare and the gas money it would take to drive.

“Hopefully before too long, we can all be zooming down the rails while we are zooming on our laptops,” Drotos said.