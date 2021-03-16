HUDSON -- The cost of this year’s Highway 35 project will be slightly lower than the city of Hudson and Wisconsin Department of Transportation planned.

The city approved bids from Chippewa Concrete Services for the project for a total of $11.16 million. That’s a savings of about $650,000, City Engineer Dean Chamberlain said.

WisDOT will pay the majority of the cost for the project. The city of Hudson portion will be about $3.4 million.

The expansive reconstruction project will run through Highway 35/Second Street in downtown Hudson, spanning from Front Street near Interstate 94 to North End Road in North Hudson.

The project includes resurfacing, reconstruction, concrete repair, curb and gutter reconstruction, storm sewer replacement, bridge resurfacing and water, sanitary and lighting improvements.

Work will be done in sections to lessen the impact on downtown traffic. A detour will be in place for nonlocal traffic. No parking will be in place through downtown, and the spaces will be used as driving lanes.

Sidewalks will be assessed as part of the project. A public hearing on the assessment will be held April 12.



