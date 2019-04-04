Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Before/After: Video shows extent of Mississippi River flooding at Red Wing

    By RiverTown Newsroom on Apr 3, 2019 at 2:47 p.m.
    1 / 2
    2 / 2

    RiverTown Multimedia captured aerial video before and after the recent flood event to document the extent of rising water on the Mississippi River. 

    The before footage was from March 20, 2019, while the after footage was from Wednesday morning, April 3. 

    The Mississippi River at Red Wing crested at 15.81 feet Monday afternoon, April 1, 2019, a few inches short of the projected 16-foot crest, according to data reported to the National Weather Service.

    The river level as of 1:15 p.m. Wednesday was 15.44 feet and dropping. Flood stage is 14 feet.

    MORE FLOOD COVERAGE

    Explore related topics:NewsWeather2019 floodingred wingMississippi RiverVideoDrone
    randomness