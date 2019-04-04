The before footage was from March 20, 2019, while the after footage was from Wednesday morning, April 3.

The Mississippi River at Red Wing crested at 15.81 feet Monday afternoon, April 1, 2019, a few inches short of the projected 16-foot crest, according to data reported to the National Weather Service.

The river level as of 1:15 p.m. Wednesday was 15.44 feet and dropping. Flood stage is 14 feet.

MORE FLOOD COVERAGE