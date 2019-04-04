Before/After: Video shows extent of St. Croix River flooding at Hudson
RiverTown Multimedia captured aerial video before and after the recent flood event to document the extent of rising water on the St. Croix River.
The before footage was from March 20, 2019, while the after footage was from Monday, April 1.
The St. Croix River at Stillwater crested at 88.48 feet Monday morning, according to data reported to the National Weather Service.
The river level was 87.62 feet and dropping as of 9:15 a.m. Thursday. Flood stage is 87 feet.