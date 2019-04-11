Search
    School closings for Thursday, April 11, 2019

    By RiverTown Newsroom Today at 7:16 a.m.

    The following area schools are closed Thursday, April 11, 2019, due to snow.

    Last updated 8:15 a.m. April 11, 2019

    Baldwin-Woodville

    Cannon Falls

    Dakota County Technical College

    Ellsworth Community School District

    Farmington Public Schools

    Goodhue County Education District

    Goodhue

    Hastings

    Hudson

    Kenyon-Wanamingo

    Lake City

    Minnesota State College Southeast - Red Wing and Winona

    New Life Academy Woodbury

    New Richmond

    Pine Island

    Prescott School District

    Red Wing

    River Falls

    Rosemount

    St. Croix Central

    South Washington County Schools District 833

    South St. Paul Public Schools

    Somerset

    Stillwater

    Zumbrota-Mazeppa

