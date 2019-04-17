City Administrator Jayne Brand said a mudslide occurred on Hilton Street, which caused a retaining wall to collapse onto Highway 10. The incident closed one eastbound lane of traffic. Brand said "a pretty good part" of the wall collapsed and that another portion of it was bowing.

She said officials are monitoring the situation in advance of additional rain forecast for later Wednesday. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has been notified, she said.

Brand said a section of retaining wall near the city's courtesy dock on the St. Croix River also failed. Officials were assessing that situation as well, she said.

North Central Pierce County along with St. Croix County was under a flash flood warning effective until 4:30 p.m. tonight, April 17, according to the National Weather Service.

River Falls, Hammond, Baldwin, Roberts and Beldenville were listed as locations to experience flooding.

Three to four inches had fallen at 2:19 p.m. in the affected area, the National Weather Service reported. Additionally, spotters have reported flooded roads south of Roberts, with water 2 to 3 feet deep, the NWS warning states.

As of 3:15 p.m. County Road E is closed from 710th Street to Highway 29 just south of River Falls, Pierce County Sheriff Nancy Hove said, due to the bridge washout.

The city of River Falls listed the following roads in city limits as experiencing flash flooding: Greenwood Valley, Wasson lane at Morgan Street and Falcon Road, Morgan Road (curb to curb), Falcon Road, Cemetery Road (east entrance of the River Falls High School), East Division Street near River Falls Area Hospital, West Maple Street, Pearl to Winter Street, East Johnson / Sycamore / Foster streets and Bartosh Lane.

The city advises people to turn around and not attempt to drive through flooded areas.

Reporters Rachel Helgeson, Gretta Stark and Mike Longaecker and Regional Editor Sarah Nigbor contributed to this report.