LAKE CITY -- Strong wind and heavy rain hit Lake City late Tuesday night causing "extensive" damage, according to Lake City Police Department. Sgt. Bill Weist, the department's public information officer, said the city was still estimating the damage Wednesday.

The National Weather Service office in La Crosse determined an EF0 tornado hit the city, according to a Tweet on Wednesday.

Our damage survey crew has determined an EF0 tornado tracked through Lake City, MN last evening, causing mainly tree damage in town. Additional details such as path length and maximum estimated winds will come later. — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) September 25, 2019

One of the areas greatly affected by the storm was the marina, which "suffered extensive tree damage and damage to some boats, structures, and docks," according to a police department news release.

Additionally, the roof was blown off a building on North Lakeshore Drive and debris broke most of the front windows on Alliance Bank.

The Emergency Operations Center was activated at 8 p.m. Sept. 24 to assess and mitigate the damage.

Power went out for a portion of the city Tuesday night, and the "power infrastructure will have to rebuilt," the news release states.

There were no injuries reported. The only people that have been displaced were likely the people who's vacation homes were on Marina Point, according to Weist.

The National Weather Service and emergency managers from the city and county are assessing the damage to see if it will be declared a disaster.