Minnesota and Wisconsin have seen their fair share of inclement weather. From polar vortexes to 113 degree days, there's no telling what could be right around the corner.

With Halloween on Thursday, let's take a look back at some of the best and worst trick-or-treating times in our area's history.

Maximum, minimum temperatures on Halloween

The warmest recorded temperature was 78 degrees in 1950. The coldest recorded temperature was 15 degrees in 1993.

1991 Halloween blizzard

Many remember the Midwest being pounded by snow Oct. 31. Minnesota was mainly hit with snow, with Iowa calling it the Halloween Ice Storm. Locally, it started as rain, quickly followed by freezing rain that turned to snow ... and continued to fall for two days.

The National Weather Service lists final totals of 36.5 inches at the Duluth (Minn.) Airport and 45 inches in Superior, Wis. More than 20 inches of snow covered the northwest quarter of Wisconsin from Bayfield to River Falls and near the eastern half of Minnesota. At times the snow fell at a rate of 2 inches per hour and was accompanied by thunder and lightning.

The National Weather Service said that 80,000 homes lost power across Minnesota and Iowa. Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad declared 52 of 99 counties as disaster areas while 11 counties in Minnesota were declared federal disaster areas due to the ice storm in south central and southeastern Minnesota.

The total damage was $11.7 million.

Red Wing missed a large portion of snow, with Minneapolis and St. Paul getting pounded with 28.4 inches in total. Further north, Duluth had 36.9 inches of snow, the single largest snow storm in Minnesota history.

At least 20 people died in Minnesota and two in Wisconsin due to accidents or heart attacks from digging out after the storm, the National Weather Service said.

How likely is snow or rain on Halloween?

It doesn't snow that often on Halloween. The National Weather Service said it's snowed 16 out of the last 93 Halloweens. The largest snowfall on Oct. 31 occurred on 1929 with 3.5 inches.

It actually rains more often on Halloween: 44 of the last 106 Halloweens recorded rains. The wettest Halloween occurred in 1935 with 1.31 inches of rain hitting the area.