Consider us unamused, but winter weather awareness observances in Minnesota and Wisconsin are coinciding with the season's first big projected snow event.
A winter weather advisory was issued Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 5, for southeastern Minnesota and southwestern Wisconsin, including Goodhue County. The National Weather Service warns of up to 2-4 inches of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday, which could lead to slow, slippery commutes.
Washington, Dakota, Pierce and St. Croix counties were included in a Hazardous Weather Outlook.
The projected snowfall comes during a week dedicated to winter weather preparedness, including Winter Hazard Awareness Week in Minnesota and Winter Weather Week in Wisconsin.
Find winter weather tips for driving and indoor/outdoor safety at the Minnesota Department of Public Safety website.
❄️The Twin Cities might luck out when it comes to snow tonight, but that doesn't mean there won't be any slick spots.
⚠️Whenever the temperature is near or below freezing, drivers should be alert for slick spots—especially on bridges and overpasses. pic.twitter.com/NEF0lTgH3U
Accidents can happen anytime wintry weather occurs, but there are certain times they are more likely. Number one: early in the season, and this is timely with accumulating snow expected tonight. Please SLOW DOWN when traveling in poor conditions this winter. #wintersafety pic.twitter.com/3VqQpf0rN1
Accidents can happen anytime wintry weather occurs, but there are certain times they are more likely. Number one: early in the season, and this is timely with accumulating snow expected tonight. Please SLOW DOWN when traveling in poor conditions this winter. #wintersafety pic.twitter.com/3VqQpf0rN1— NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) November 5, 2019