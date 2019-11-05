Consider us unamused, but winter weather awareness observances in Minnesota and Wisconsin are coinciding with the season's first big projected snow event.

A winter weather advisory was issued Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 5, for southeastern Minnesota and southwestern Wisconsin, including Goodhue County. The National Weather Service warns of up to 2-4 inches of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday, which could lead to slow, slippery commutes.

Washington, Dakota, Pierce and St. Croix counties were included in a Hazardous Weather Outlook.

The projected snowfall comes during a week dedicated to winter weather preparedness, including Winter Hazard Awareness Week in Minnesota and Winter Weather Week in Wisconsin.

Find winter weather tips for driving and indoor/outdoor safety at the Minnesota Department of Public Safety website.

❄️The Twin Cities might luck out when it comes to snow tonight, but that doesn't mean there won't be any slick spots.



⚠️Whenever the temperature is near or below freezing, drivers should be alert for slick spots—especially on bridges and overpasses. pic.twitter.com/NEF0lTgH3U — MnDOT (@mndot) November 5, 2019