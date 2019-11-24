AccuWeather is predicting a winter storm beginning Monday night in Colorado and ending Wednesday in the upper Midwest.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys said the storm will move through southeastern Minnesota and into Wisconsin on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The weather service reports three-six inches of snow for southeastern Minnesota and Wisconsin. AccuWeather is also predicting snow, rain, and gusty winds around the intensifying storm.

Dry conditions are expected for Thanksgiving Day.

The American Automobile Association is expecting more than 55 million travelers this upcoming week.