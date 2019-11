Red Wing Public Schools was among the first districts in the region Tuesday to announce classes will be cancelled for Wednesday, Nov. 27 due to an impeding snow storm .

Red Wing schools will be closed Wednesday and Kids Junction will be open at the Sunnyside location only.

This story will be updated as other school closings are announced.

