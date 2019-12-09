A combination of snow, strong winds and cold made Monday difficult for commuters.

247 crashes occurred throughout Minnesota, according to Minnesota State Patrol. 133 crashes occurred between 5-11 a.m. 114 crashes occurred between 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

There were 38 injuries as a result of the crashes. There were no fatal crashes reported.

Morning and afternoon crash results from Minnesota State Patrol

#MSPNumbers Statewide 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., 12/09/19: 133 crashes (22 with injury, 0 serious/fatal) & 168 veh spin out/off the road & 3 jackknifed semis. — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) December 9, 2019

#MSPNumbers Statewide 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., 12/09/19: 114 crashes (16 with injury, 0 serious/fatal) & 114 veh spin out/off the road & 8 jackknifed semis. — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) December 9, 2019

Snowfall totals are being updated each hour by the National Weather Service. As of 7 p.m., the National Weather Service has recorded snowfall for the following communities:

Nye, Wis.: 3.5 inches

Newport, Minn.: 3.5 inches

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport: 2.5 inches

Eau Claire, Wis.: 2.4 inches

Zumbrota, Minn.: 2 inches

Mondovi, Wis.: 2 inches

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reporting on the 511 website that winds speeds are an average of 16.8 miles per hour on Highway 52 near Cannon Falls. Highway 61 near Red Wing is facing similar wind speeds at an average of 15 miles per hour.

Roads are being worked on around the clock by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Commuters will likely experience icy conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service expects the Twin Cities to reach -5 and -10 degrees between the two days. Red Wing is facing similar temperatures, reaching -4 and -9 degrees.

Prior to traveling over the next couple of days, check the Minnesota and Wisconsin 511 websites to check on road conditions.