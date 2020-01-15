The National Weather Service is sending a warning about significant snowfall beginning Friday, Jan. 17, and stretching into Saturday.

The Twin Cities weather service office estimates eight to 12 inches of snow for most of eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

On Thursday, temperatures are also expected to drop into the negatives. Wind chills could reach 20 degrees below zero in Red Wing and 21 degrees below zero in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Here's an update on the winter storm potential Friday and Saturday. Confidence continues to be high in the potential for 6-8" of snow or more across much of Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin, along with the potential for blowing and drifting snow.#mwnx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/INJRA4Yk0r — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 15, 2020

If the snow and cold weren't enough, strong gusting winds are expected for the weekend as well. Winds up to 35 MPH could be felt across the Midwest.

Prior to traveling, visit the Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511 website for road conditions.

For school delays and closures, visit RiverTowns.net early Friday morning.