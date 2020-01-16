Red Wing Public Schools will be closing three hours early Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, as a winter storm is expected to bring up to 10 inches of snow to the region.
Other schools closed or delayed:
- Cannon Falls School District: Closing at noon.
- Goodhue Public Schools: Closing at noon.
- Lake City School District: Closing at 11:15 a.m., for elementary students, 11:30 a.m., for high school students.
- Zumbrota-Mazeppa School District: Closing at noon.
This is a developing story. Check back for more school closings as they come in.