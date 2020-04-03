Following similar action by the National Weather Service, Metro Skywarn in the Twin Cities area announced March 21 it was postponing this spring's classes through April 30.

Some classes will be rescheduled if possible. Updates will be posted at https://metroskywarn.org.

Storm spotters who attended training in the past two years will be able to continue to report through the network and NWS, according to a news release.

The following classes are affected by the announcement: