Snowplows were out on southeastern Minnesota state highways Easter Sunday morning as a band heavy of snow arrived in the region, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the region. Some parts of southeastern Minnesota are forecasted to receive 5 to 10 inches of snow. As the day progresses, motorists will encounter slushy conditions that will develop into snow-packed roads later in the day with limited visibility at times. The weather service says winds gusting as high as 40 mph will create some blowing snow from late Sunday afternoon into Monday. Near white-out conditions could occur at times while the heavy snow is falling Sunday afternoon and evening, the weather service said.

“Our equipment and snowplow operators in southeast Minnesota were called out this morning and will continue to do the job through today and into Monday,” said Andrew Fischbach, maintenance superintendent in MnDOT District 6 East.

District 6 includes Goodhue County. There are 101 state snowplows that work District 6, an 11-county region.

MnDOT expects to deploy two shifts of drivers in the snowplows, who can keep the snowplowing effort going around the clock by working 12-hour shifts. In southeast Minnesota, MnDOT is in charge of plowing 3,778 lane miles with the average route for drivers being 31 miles.