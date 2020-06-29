Update (2 p.m., June 29, 2020): St. Croix County Board Chair David Peterson signed a proclamation Monday declaring a state of emergency due to recent flooding. The proclamation grants the county authority to close or clear roads and to utilize state resources if made available.

The county announced the following road impacts as of Monday afternoon:

1000 block 190th St. Baldwin, WI – Road washed out

2100 110th Ave. Baldwin, WI - Bridge washed out

Cty TK DD/240th St. Baldwin, WI - Road washed out

Hwy 12/220th St. Deer Park, WI - Road washed out

2254 130th Ave. Emerald, WI - Bridge washed out

2900 block 200th Ave. Glenwood City, WI - Road washed out

West Blvd/Hwy 65 Roberts WI - Street damage

Flooding was reported in the cities and towns of Kinnickinnic, Pleasant Valley, Rush River, Eau Galle, Warren, Hammond, Baldwin, Springfield, Erin Prairie, Emerald, Glenwood, Cylon, and Forest.

St. Croix County Emergency Management is utilizing United Way 2-1-1 for disaster assessment assistance. If a home or business has been impacted by flooding, owners can call 2-1-1 to report damage, request shelter and request support to help with debris management, roof tarping, mold mitigation and remediation, and more. The county made arrangements with the American Red Cross for shelter support.

Storms Sunday night into Monday caused road closures due to flooding, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Flooding was reported in the early morning hours of June 29 at:

Eastbound Interstate 94 about 4.1 miles east of Highway 65 (between Roberts and Hammond)

All lanes on U.S. Highway 63, both northbound and southbound, at U.S. Route 12

All lanes on Highway 29, both eastbound and westbound, at County Road Y near Spring Valley

A flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Pierce County and southeastern St. Croix County until 4:45 p.m. Monday. There was more than 8 inches of rain reported in some parts. Flooding also was expected in Red Wing.

Motorists are advised to turn around when encountering flooding, as most flooding deaths occur in vehicles, according to the weather alert.

Message for private well owners

Private well owners with flooded wells should take the following precautions:

Do not drink or bathe in water from a private well that has been or is flooded.

Wait until floodwaters have receded before sampling or disinfecting your well.

To sample your water supply yourself, obtain a well water testing kit from your local public health department.

If contamination is found, disinfect your well/water supply. See the guide here on Well Disinfection.

Until the test results are known, follow these procedures to ensure safe drinking water:

Drink bottled water or water from a known, safe source.

If necessary, you can make water safe to drink by boiling it for five minutes.

If the water is cloudy, odorous, colored - do not drink the water!If floodwater came within 300 feet of your well – but did not reach the well – Public Health recommends having your well water tested for coliform bacteria as a precaution.

You do not need to disinfect your well before having it tested; however, if the test comes back positive for bacteria, the well needs to be disinfected.

If you have questions about well contamination, call St. Croix Public Health at 715-246-8263.