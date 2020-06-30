More than 8 inches of rain fell across parts of western Wisconsin Sunday night into Monday, washing out roads and causing some families to evacuate their homes.

The aerial footage below was captured Monday evening, June 29, 2020, on Highway 63 near Baldwin.

READ MORE: One death reported as Wisconsin roads flood

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for parts of St. Croix and Pierce counties continuing into Tuesday morning. There were reports of flooding along the Rush and Trimbelle rivers.

Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services was working since Sunday night to restore power due to a damaged transmission line and flooding on the Rush River near Martell and El Paso.

Have a picture or story to share? Contact us at news@rivertowns.net

The video below shows flooding near Hoffman Park in River Falls, Wisconsin, captured June 29, 2020.