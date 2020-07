Flooding continued Tuesday, June 30, 2020, following a Sunday night storm that brought upwards of 8 inches of rain to parts of western Wisconsin.

The footage below was captured Tuesday near Highway 10 and County Road A in Pierce County; county roads G and N near El Paso; 60th Avenue in Baldwin; and Trout Brook Road in Hudson.

