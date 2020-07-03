The Fourth of July weekend is shaping up to be hot and humid, with parts of east central Minnesota already under a heat advisory Friday, July 3.

The National Weather Service's Hazardous Weather Outlook for the weekend warns of heat indices in the 90s during the afternoon and evening for the next several days. There also exists a chance of thunderstorms starting Saturday evening.

The weather service advises drinking plenty of fluids and taking frequent breaks when working outdoors to avoid heat-related illnesses.

The pandemic prompted the cancellation of many fireworks displays around the region, though Red Wing and Cannon Falls are still hosting displays.

