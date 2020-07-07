Temperatures are expected to climb back into the 90s Wednesday, July 8, 2020, along with the possibility of periodic thunderstorms this week in central and southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a slight risk of severe storms in parts of Minnesota on Wednesday, including the potential for hail and damaging winds, according to a Hazardous Weather Outlook.

Here's a recap of June weather from the Preliminary Monthly Climate Data for the Twin Cities area:

Max high temperature: 96 (recorded June 8)

Min low temperature: 53 (recorded June 13)

Average monthly temperature: 72.8

Precipitation: 6.72 inches

