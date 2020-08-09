RED WING -- People silence following heavy thunder and high winds Sunday and awoke to the buzz of chainsaws Monday.

Among the hardest hit areas Aug. 8, 2020, was Goodhue County. More storms were forecast for Aug. 9. U.S. Lock & Dam reported .89 inches of rain fell Sunday evening and the storm produced gusts of 47 mph.

Homes along Pine Street in Cannon Falls suffered flooding and there was at least one fire. The American Red Cross reported Sunday morning the nonprofit was assisting three families -- six adults and three children.

In Red Wing, city used backhoes to push downed tree limbs to boulevards while residents dragged smaller branches to help clear streets and driveways. The cleanup began Sunday morning as people started chopping up the limbs for eventual removal.

Xcel Energy reported 50 separates outages still affecting 2,437 customers in Red Wing at 8:30 a..m. Sunday, plus scattered outages in Cannon Falls, Frontenac, Lake City and Pepin.

The National Weather Service said there is a risk of more severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon into the night, with the primary hazards damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfalls.

Red Wing collection

As a result of the storms, the Solid Waste Management Campus located at 1873 Bench St, will accept storm-damaged trees and branches at no charge Aug. 10-15.

The hours for free storm damage disposal are:

• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays

• 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Public Works Crews will begin collecting storm-damaged branches and trees in the downtown area on Monday morning and will continue throughout the city. We anticipate storm damage cleanup will take approximately a week. We ask that residents have all materials placed on the boulevard and ready for collection as soon as possible.