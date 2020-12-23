ST. PAUL — Minnesota on Wednesday, Dec. 23, was bracing for a pummeling of snow, blizzard conditions and dangerously cold temperatures.

The National Weather Service Wednesday afternoon extended a blizzard warning that applies to nearly every part of Minnesota, save for the north and northeast. More snow is expected to fall in the north and east.

The warning ends early Thursday, Dec. 24.

The Twin Cities metro area alone could be hit with up to a foot of snow, as could Duluth and neighboring communities in northeast Minnesota. Travel will become hazardous as the snow continues to fall and strong winds create blowing snow conditions.

A drop in temperatures could create icy road conditions as well, further complicating travel.

By late morning Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation issued travel advisories in several counties. Portions of Minnesota State Highways 210, 19, 68 and 67 had closed by mid-afternoon.

Weather concerns were substantial enough for the Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday afternoon to close community COVID-19 testing centers in the state earlier than usual.

Winter weather picked up throughout Wednesday morning and into the afternoon. Strong northwest winds of between 35 and 45 miles per hour will accompany it, and gusts of up to 60 miles per hour were possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures were expected to dip below zero overnight. By Thursday morning, Dec. 24, wind chill values of minus 20 to minus 35 degrees may be seen across Minnesota, with the coldest temperatures likely in the northwest.