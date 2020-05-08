The end of World War II in Europe is known as V-E Day in the United States, and marked the defeat of Germany and the Axis powers.

The war, the deadliest in history, stretched from 1939 to 1945, with the U.S. entering the war after the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941.

According to the National WWII Museum, there were 16 million Americans who served during the war. There are less than 400,000 veterans alive, with 294 dying each day.

Below is an interactive graphic looking at the end of the war in Europe. World War II continued into the summer of 1945, which brought Japan's surrender.