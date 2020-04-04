RED WING — Minnesota Department of Health announced Saturday, April 4, three more lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Goodhue County, bringing the ongoing tally to eight.

Three of the earlier infected residents no longer need to be in isolation over the respiratory illness, the county health department said.

Community transmission was identified in one of the new cases, according to Goodhue County Health and Human Services. The patients are county residents in their 20s and one in their 50s.

There have been 865 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota since Jan. 20, 2020, according to numbers released by MDH Saturday morning. Of those, 440 cases no longer require isolation. Saturday's announced increase of 76 new cases was the single highest one-day jump in the state thus far.

Not all suspected cases of COVID-19 are confirmed with testing, so testing figures do not represent the total number of residents infected, MDH notes.

Dakota County to the north has had 56 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while Washington County has had 54.

Pierce and St. Croix counties in Wisconsin have had seven positive cases each as of Friday, April 3, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

